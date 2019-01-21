The man made contact with at least three different facilities and threatened to shoot children.

Police in Edmonds say they are trying to determine the identity of a man who called and made violent threats to multiple child-care facilities in the area on Monday afternoon.

Using a disguised number, the man made contact with at least three different facilities to say he was “going to come and shoot the kids, among other horrific acts,” said Sgt. Josh McClure with the Edmonds Police Department. McClure said the man may have also made threats to two other facilities, but he wasn’t sure whether the man directly contacted the facilities.

After the first 911 call from a child-care provider at 24310 76th Ave. W. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Edmonds Police, the Lynnwood Police Department, Mountlake Terrace Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the child-care facilities implicated in the threats and found no evidence of violence.

Great Kids Academy and Grow With Us are among the facilities targeted by the calls.

Police were able to make contact with the man and have an extensive conversation but still do not have anyone in custody.

A tweet posted to the Edmonds police Twitter account Monday afternoon said the department was “investigating this as a potential hoax.” While this was the initial thought, McClure said Monday evening, “we’re not going to say that (anymore) until we’ve sussed every lead.”