LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman at the Lynnwood city jail.

A custody officer found the woman unresponsive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the shower of the female detention area in the jail, Lynnwood police Cmdr. Sean Doty said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers reportedly began trying to save her life. Medical personnel also arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the woman died, the Everett Herald reported.

Lynnwood police said no other inmates were present when the woman died.

The Kirkland Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death at the request of Lynnwood police.