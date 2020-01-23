Seattle police have identified two suspects in the Wednesday evening shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle that left one dead and seven injured.

The suspects are 24-year-old Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and 24-year-old William Ray Tolliver, police tweeted Thursday morning.

They remain at large and are “considered armed and dangerous,” according to police, who asked anyone who sees the men or knows where they are to call 911.

Tolbert and Tolliver both have criminal charges in their pasts.

Both were arrested in 2018 and charged with drive-by shootings and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Prosecutors asked at the time that bail be set at $100,000 for each of them, saying in charging documents that Tolbert had been previously charged with second-degree robbery, attempting to elude and theft. Tolbert “committed a series of crimes and continues to do so in spite of being arrested and charged with crimes,” prosecutors said in court documents at the time.

Tolliver has faced numerous criminal charges, including driving while under the influence of intoxicants, assault and six counts of theft, according to the 2018 charging documents.

Tolliver’s case was dismissed, according to court documents, while Tolbert plead guilty to a lesser, non-felony, charge.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.