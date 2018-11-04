The man, 51, appeared to have been dead for at least a week, and the cause of death wasn’t immediately apparent.

Seattle police are investigating a possible homicide after a man’s body was found Saturday in a wooded area in Rainier Valley.

Officers found the body near a tent in the 8400 block of Rainier Avenue South after being called to the scene, according to a Seattle police blotter post. The man, 51, appeared to have been dead for at least a week, and the cause of death wasn’t immediately apparent, it said.

Homicide investigators are working with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released. Detective Mark Jamieson, a spokesman for the department, said he had no further information.