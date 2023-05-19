EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police north of Seattle fatally shot a 24-year-old man Friday after their attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to a shootout, authorities said.

Officers from three agencies were involved in the shooting in north Everett, according to a news release from the King County Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the shooting.

Snohomish County Sherriff’s deputies were trying to serve a Department of Corrections warrant on the man at an apartment complex and there was a “verbal altercation” before the man fired a gun into the ground and ran, investigators said.

Multiple officers — including those from Everett and Lynwood — then responded and a short time later, investigators said an officer heard a shot fired in a home near the apartment complex and saw the man run outside.

The officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who was shot and collapsed after running a short distance, investigators said. The man died at the scene.

Two police sergeants from Everett and Lynnwood and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy have been placed on standard administrative leave during the investigation, the news release said.

The identity of slain man was not released.