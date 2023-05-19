By
The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police north of Seattle fatally shot a 24-year-old man Friday after their attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to a shootout, authorities said.

Officers from three agencies were involved in the shooting in north Everett, according to a news release from the King County Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the shooting.

Snohomish County Sherriff’s deputies were trying to serve a Department of Corrections warrant on the man at an apartment complex and there was a “verbal altercation” before the man fired a gun into the ground and ran, investigators said.

Multiple officers — including those from Everett and Lynwood — then responded and a short time later, investigators said an officer heard a shot fired in a home near the apartment complex and saw the man run outside.

The officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who was shot and collapsed after running a short distance, investigators said. The man died at the scene.

Two police sergeants from Everett and Lynnwood and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy have been placed on standard administrative leave during the investigation, the news release said.

The identity of slain man was not released.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories