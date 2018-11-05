Two people are believed to have overdosed in a homeless encampment in downtown Olympia. Another man was treated following an apparent overdose in a wooded area near a park.
TACOMA — Police say a dangerous batch of heroin or another injectable drug might be in Olympia after four people overdosed during a 90-minute period last week.
The News Tribune reports Olympia police spokesman Paul Lower says one man died Friday in a homeless encampment on the city’s west side.
Lower says two people are believed to have overdosed in a homeless encampment downtown. Another man was treated following an apparent overdose in a wooded area near a park.
Lower says officers are working with social service providers to warn residents about the “very dangerous heroin or opioid-type drug” on the street.
