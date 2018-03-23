Detectives have questioned a man who was convicted last year of setting fire to the mosque and are now trying to verify his alibi to confirm his whereabouts during Wednesday's fire,

Bellevue police continue to investigate Wednesday’s fire at the Islamic Center of Eastside.

Detectives have questioned a man who was convicted last year of setting fire to the mosque and are now trying to verify his alibi to confirm his whereabouts during Wednesday’s fire, according to police spokesman Officer Seth Tyler. The man, Isaac Wayne Wilson, is not considered a suspect or person of interest, he said.

Wilson was released from prison on March 6 after he was convicted of first-degree reckless burning in the January 2017 arson at the mosque. He was picked up Thursday on a warrant after he failed to meet with his community corrections, or probation, officer, Tyler said.

Wednesday’s fire heavily damaged the Islamic Center of Eastside, which had not reopened since last year’s blaze and did not have gas or electricity, police said. Police have not determined the cause, but call the fire suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with video of the fire to contact the Bellevue Police Department at PDTipline@bellevuewa.gov because, Tyler said, it is not uncommon for people who start fires to stick around and watch them.

In addition, anyone with information on how the fire started is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to make an online tip by going to www.crimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest and charges or grand-jury indictment of a felony offender.