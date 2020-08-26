Police used pepper spray on crowds and arrested at least three people Wednesday night after protesters marched through Capitol Hill and, in a separate demonstration, gathered at the Washington State Patrol headquarters in Eastlake.

The group in Eastlake, which calls themselves the Every Day March, was gathered outside the State Patrol building, which sits next to a Seattle fire station. Around 9 p.m., lines of Seattle police officers stood between the protesters and the building — located at Harvard Avenue and East Roanoke Street — while the group chanted and waved signs, according to multiple livestreams.

While some demonstrators stood close to the police line, others arranged candles on the ground in memory of Summer Taylor, who was hit and killed in July when protesters marched onto Interstate 5. They also placed roses and sunflowers next to the vigil, as they held a moment of silence.

Two arrests occurred earlier in the night, after a group of protesters broke windows at several businesses on Capitol Hill, Seattle police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said around 10:30 p.m. A third person was arrested outside the State Patrol building after he was pulled out of his car, livestreams showed.

Tensions started escalating before the third arrest, after one officer stepped forward to ask the group to move some of the cars they said were blocking the street.

“Our concern is you’re creating safety hazards by blocking the roadway … I’d like you guys to voluntarily choose to move your vehicles but if you don’t we are going to bring tow trucks in and remove them,” the officer said.

The group refused, citing their right to protest.

“We are towing some cars out there that were blocking the intersection and making it really dangerous for people coming off the freeway,” Michaud said. “We’re opening it up and making it easier for people who are coming off the freeway at 60 miles per hour.”

As of 10:30 p.m., Michaud said three or four cars were being towed.

Earlier in the night, a group of about 40 to 50 protesters gathered at Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill before marching along 15th Avenue, where some in the group broke windows at three businesses: Key Bank, Uncle Ike’s and Canterbury Ale House. After the third business, the bank, was hit, police on bicycles rushed in and made two arrests. The group had mostly dispersed by around 9:30 p.m.