An early morning pursuit and crash injured three people and has blocked all lanes where the Bothell-Everett Highway meets Highway 96, according to law enforcement.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office wrote.

Two people whose car was hit, a 26-year-old Everett woman and a 29-year-old Auburn man, both had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old Mount Vernon man, also has minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He is being processed on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license, and has a felony warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash has blocked all lanes of both roads in both directions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, which gave no estimate for reopening the roads.