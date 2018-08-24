WSP was investigating a crash in which a Seattle police car was struck while responding to a report of a carjacking.

Seattle police are searching for a reportedly stolen 2012 BMW that witnesses say was carjacked with a “vulnerable” 33-year-old man inside.

Police identified the missing man as William Connor, who was a passenger in the car when it was taken from near King and Maynard streets Friday evening. Calls for officers to be on the looking for the car and missing man were broadcast to numerous police agencies Friday night.

MISSING: William Connor, age 33. Developmentally disabled. 6’2, 165. Was passenger in car stolen from King & Maynard at 6:45 PM. STOLEN: Silver 2012 BMW 328i convertible hardtop, WA AXL6052. William may be in this car.

Suspect is a white male in his 30’s.

If seen, plz call 911. pic.twitter.com/KJXtiFu4H7 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 25, 2018

A Seattle police vehicle responding to a report of the carjacking was hit by another vehicle on Interstate 5 and rolled while crossing a median south of State Highway 599, officials said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said only minor injuries were reported. He didn’t know what direction on I-5 the police vehicle was heading. More information was not immediately available. The WSP says the southbound HOV lane was blocked.