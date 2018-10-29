Authorities believe 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez Lopez crossed the border with Aranza Ochoa Lopez,
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert issued in California after police say they believe the noncustodial mother of a 4-year-old Vancouver, Washington, girl took her into Mexico.
KGW-TV reports that based on sightings, authorities believe 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez Lopez crossed the border with Aranza Ochoa Lopez, Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said Monday.
The Amber Alert was issued in California on Saturday after police say the girl was taken during a Thursday court-supervised visit in Vancouver.
Records show the girl has been in foster care.
Police say that before the abduction, three people ambushed a man in Lopez Lopez’s apartment, tied him to a chair and stole his car. The man broke free after more than 12 hours and called police.
Police have since arrested three people. Court documents say the car was stolen to help Lopez Lopez flee.