MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A woman in southern Oregon was attacked by a bear Monday night while she was in her back yard, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said Tuesday that officers responded to a bear attack report at about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The woman told them that a bear rushed her and attacked her, causing injuries to her arm and leg. The woman’s dog intervened and was also attacked, but together, the woman and dog chased off the bear, police said.

The bear then ran in front of a vehicle, was struck and likely injured, but continued fleeing.

Oregon State Police Troopers from the Fish and Game Division helped officers search for the bear, but it was not located.

Police are asking people to report it if they see a bear in the Medford area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said if a bear is encountered to make noise, yell and clap and back away slowly. If attacked, officials say to fight back.

Black bear attacks are rare, state officials said. In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact.