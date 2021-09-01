Police arrested a man for investigation of trespassing and assaulting an officer after he allegedly walked into the roadway inside the Highway 99 tunnel in downtown Seattle on Wednesday afternoon and briefly climbed onto a passing car, the Seattle Police Department reported on its website.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received calls from “multiple emergency phones” in the State Route 99 tunnel, according to a statement posted to the department’s online blotter.

“Based on the man’s statements, 911 operators believed the man was experiencing a crisis,” the statement said. “Almost immediately thereafter, motorists began calling 911 to report the man standing in the southbound lanes of the tunnel, endangering himself and creating a hazard.”

At one point, the man allegedly “jumped onto the roof of a moving vehicle and briefly held on before falling to the pavement,” the statement said.

Officers trained to deal with people in mental health crises were called to the scene and closed the tunnel’s southbound lanes for about 30 minutes while they contacted the man, the department’s statement said.

After the man “refused to leave the tunnel, struck an officer in the arm, and tried to run from police,” he was arrested, the statement said.

Police took the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and planned to book him into King County Jail when he was released. Officers ask anyone “who may have had their vehicle damaged during the incident” to call 206-625-5011 or file a report online.