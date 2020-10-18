Police officers arrested five people during a march in Seattle on Saturday night, the Seattle Police Department said in an online post.

The department attributed the arrests made at approximately 10:30 p.m., at 15th Avenue and East Spring Street, to various alleged offenses, including “failure to disperse, pedestrian interference, obstruction and resisting arrest.” Marchers blocked traffic and some spray-painted graffiti, the department alleged.

The Seattle Times didn’t cover the march live and hasn’t independently confirmed the department’s account. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., a Twitter user who had apparently been following the march posted video of officers tackling people at the back of a group, saying three arrests had been made in a rush by the police. The user wrote the incident was unprovoked, with the group marching away.