BELLINGHAM — Authorities say three people have been found dead at a home in Bellingham.

Bellingham Police Department spokeswoman Danette Beckley says police responded Monday afternoon to a home in the Cordata neighborhood for a welfare check and found the bodies of three people inside.

Beckley says police believe there is no danger to the public and no suspects are being sought.

No further information was immediately available.