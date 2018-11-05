One of the men is accused of trying to steal $12,000 worth of live Douglas fir and Western hemlock earlier this year east of Granite Falls.
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) — Charging documents say timber poachers were caught cutting 18 trees on Washington forest land off the Mountain Loop Highway.
The Everett Herald reports one Everett man is accused of trying to steal $12,000 worth of live Douglas fir and Western hemlock earlier this year east of Granite Falls.
Another man hasn’t been charged.
A forester inspected the site and found 15 Douglas firs had been cut. One of the biggest had an estimated monetary value of more than $2,400.
Three smaller hemlocks had been cut. Their worth was about $1,000 each.
The firewood was donated to local food banks. The saws were impounded as evidence.
The Everett man has a more recent record of robbery, malicious mischief and misdemeanors related to domestic violence.
Prosecutors charged him last Tuesday with first-degree theft.
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com