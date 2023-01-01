For the first time since 2020, adventurers were invited to jump into the new year as part of the Seattle Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach. People of all ages braved the 46° waters of Pontiac Bay to celebrate 2023’s arrival, some seasoned plungers and others splashing in for the first time ever. The event was co-sponsored by Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Meadowbrook Community Center Advisory Council.
