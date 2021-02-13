Seattle-area residents should stay home and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, local officials urged Saturday afternoon as snow continued to fall in Seattle.

Snow blanketed the region Friday night and Saturday morning, with depths of up to a foot. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Snow was expected to taper off in the afternoon. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mayor Jenny Durkan called on Seattleites to avoid driving, shovel the sidewalks near their homes and businesses and check on neighbors.

Seattle and King County will open a new severe weather shelter at Seattle City Hall on Saturday evening for people living outside. The shelter at 600 Fourth Ave. can hold 75 adults.

In plowing and de-icing streets, city crews are prioritizing areas near emergency services as well as coronavirus testing and vaccination sites, said Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe.

City and county crews have been working 12-hour shifts clearing streets, officials said.

Streets with steep hills are closed to traffic — but that does not mean they are open for sledding, Zimbabwe said. “Please look for places off our streets to enjoy the winter weather. We really want to keep everyone safe,” Zimbabwe said.

Around the region, several coronavirus testing and vaccine locations closed due to the weather Saturday.

City testing sites remain open.

The Seattle Fire Department is continuing its coronavirus vaccinations with mobile teams who are “chained up and out in the field to continue delivering the vaccine to the people who need it most,” Durkan said.

Two vaccine teams will have visited 10 locations by the end of the day Saturday said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

A small number of commercial and multifamily buildings that have their trash picked up Saturdays missed service as the weather created hazards for garbage trucks, said Seattle Public Utilities General Manager Mami Hara.

If snow and ice remain on Monday, SPU will operate on a one-day delay for garbage pickup, Hara said.