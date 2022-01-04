Slow down folks, because while the snow may be gone, there’s black ice all over the place and, according to the Washington State Patrol, icy conditions have led to several spinout collisions.
In Tacoma, an eight- to 12-car collision occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the Highway 7 extension to northbound Interstate 5.
It all began when a Prius went into a ditch, according to State Patrol spokesman Trooper Robert Reyer.
A trooper arrived and as he was trying to assist the driver of Prius, cars started crashing around him, one after the other.
“He’s a newer trooper who doesn’t work the freeways but because of a different collision (involving a jackknifed semi trailer that closed three lanes in DuPont at 2 a.m.,) he was helping out,” said Reyer. “I’m sure he hated every minute of it.”
One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries in the Tacoma crash, said Reyer.
WSDOT reported that the collision was cleared shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Warmer temperatures on Monday melted snow, then cooler temperatures at night froze the moisture on the roads creating black ice, which is nearly invisible on poorly lit roads in the dark, Reyer said.
Reyer said several days last week each had more than 150 collisions caused by weather and road conditions.
“People are just driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely,” he said.
