When Abby White last year organized an all-day, family-friendly Pride event just outside Bonney Lake, a conservative-leaning city in east Pierce County, “we had no idea what to expect,” she said.

In the end, about 500 people showed up to the inaugural Plateau Pride, named after the land surrounding the area formed thousands of years ago by volcanic mudflow from Mount Rainier. White expects an even larger showing at this year’s event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tehaleh Heights Elementary School.

White said last year’s turnout was a testament to the growing need for local LGBTQ+ representation and celebration in east Pierce County, where she said some residents are, at times, hostile toward LGBTQ+ people.

“We’re hoping this is encouraging people to know that there are folks out there who want to support them and their needs,” said White, who is the founder and executive director of Hope Development Practice, a mental health agency specializing in care for the LGBTQ+ community.

Plateau Pride began in part to celebrate the agency receiving its nonprofit status last year, and to raise money for the practice through donations, White said.

This year, hosting Plateau Pride feels particularly important in the face of a wave of growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the country, White said. Several states have passed bills targeting transgender people and drag performers, and a rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people have left many on edge.

“It’s getting really heated right now because of all that, and it’s becoming a more prevalent thing we need to address in our society, especially in communities that tend to be a little more behind,” she said.

The feedback last year was overwhelmingly positive, White said, with Plateau Pride providing a place for people in east Pierce County to express themselves and celebrate their identity.

“We had a grandparent who wrote to us, they were just in tears because they brought their trans grandchild who they could see completely let their walls down and be themselves at our event,” White said.

This year’s event will be even bigger, she said, now that the group has a bevy of sponsorships from local businesses and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The sponsorships have allowed White to expand offerings this year: Live music, drag story time, a “proudest pooch” fashion contest, six food trucks, art therapy, and educational and health resources.

Despite the positive feedback after last year’s event, there remains “a gap in inclusivity” in Bonney Lake and the east Pierce County area, White said.

A local Facebook page last month reshared a photo from another page reading “boycott groomers” in response to Target selling Pride merchandise. During a February school board meeting, a board member made an 18-minute-long statement that included transphobic beliefs and tropes.

Bonney Lake voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. The voting margin in parts of the city and nearby unincorporated parts of east Pierce County shifted more Democratic in 2020 compared with 2016.

Change is happening, slowly but steadily, White said. Because of the rising cost of living in Seattle and Tacoma, “a lot of families closer to cities where there is more acceptance and inclusivity are moving farther out,” White said.

Last year, Bonney Lake Mayor Michael McCullough read a proclamation declaring Bonney Lake “a city of diversity, equity and inclusion,” in line with the city’s 2021 Pride month proclamation.

Social media has also made information about gender exploration much more accessible, White said, making it easier for some, particularly younger generations, to talk openly about their identity or seek resources for gender-affirming care.

“There are more people speaking out and saying, ‘We want to make sure the community feels safe here, in spite of these efforts to sabotage or make people feel othered,’” White said.