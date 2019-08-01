A small plane landed on a busy highway in Spanaway Thursday morning after running out of fuel, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane landed on Pacific Avenue South between 135th and 143rd streets south, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune the pilot was the only one on board the single-engine Cessna and that no one was injured in the 8:20 a.m. landing.

It was not immediately clear where the pilot was coming from or where he was headed, Troyer reportedly said.