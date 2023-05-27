Volunteers gathered at the Veterans Memorial at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Lynnwood on Saturday to place flags on the graves of veterans to honor them for Memorial Day.

At 11 a.m. Monday, veterans, their families and the public are invited to gather for a Service of Remembrance at the Veterans Memorial located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Road in Lynnwood. Check the Shoreline Area News for more information.