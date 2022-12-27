Ten months after closing its downtown Seattle location, Piroshky Piroshky on Monday reopened the shop at Third Avenue and Pike Street.

The Seattle bakery said in February it was closing because of concerns about crime after a fatal shooting in front of the business. Since then, other businesses downtown have permanently shuttered, including several Starbucks cafes and an Amazon Go store.

But owner Olga Sagan said she has seen improvement in the area since February. Back then, she said the entrance would get blocked by people using drugs and there would be no police response.

Now, Sagan said more people are back downtown and there is less crime, though some evenings get worse than others.

“I have seen major progress from what it looked like a year ago,” Sagan said. “So that gave me faith.”

Downtown crime rates decreased by more than half from February to November, according to the Seattle Police Department. With 321 crimes reported, February was the month with the highest number of incidents in 2022. November had 141 crimes reported, the lowest number of the year.

Sagan said she felt encouraged when Japanese retailer Uniqlo opened a location downtown in November, while Starbucks closed two stores in the area in the summer. She said she wanted Piroshky Piroshky to contribute to downtown’s recovery, an effort business owners, politicians and residents will have to be a part of.

“I think it will take all of us to step up and create a welcoming downtown, so I hope to see all of that happening,” Sagan said.

Piroshky Piroshky, which sells Russian pastries, has yet to reopen its Columbia Center bakery, located on Fifth Avenue. Sagan said traffic remains low because office workers haven’t come back in force, so the revenue would not be enough to pay even one employee.