Dozens of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled Friday morning, including 66 with Alaska Airlines, according to FlightAware.

As of 9 a.m., a total 71 flights had been canceled and 13 were delayed, according to the flight-tracking app.

Officials with Alaska Airlines said some flight cancellations were “connected to a shortage of pilots which has created operational challenges.”

The airline has notified passengers whose flights have been impacted and is working as “quickly as possible to make things right and get them to their destinations,” said a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines.

Pilots with the airline are scheduled to picket in protest over stalled contract negotiations from noon to 2 p.m. in Seattle at the Hilton hotel near the airport.

