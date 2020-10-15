A pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries after crashing into a parking lot and landing on a parked car in South Hill on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane landed outside a Party City, which is located near the intersection of Meridian East and 156th Street East, at about 4:10 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Officials believe the plane lost power after taking off from Pierce County Airport – Thun Field in Puyallup.

After the plane landed, it flipped over and hit an unoccupied parked car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The pilot, a 53-year-old man, was “shaken up” and suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An employee at Puyallup Black Bear Diner, which shares the parking lot with the Party City, said she didn’t see the plane go down, but the damage looked “pretty minimal compared to what could have been.”

“It’s broken in half on top of the car,” the employee said. “It’s upside down and the nose is broken off. … I talked to a customer and she said it all happened so fast.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue the investigation. No further information was immediately available.