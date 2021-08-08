A Cle Elum resident was the pilot of a sightseeing plane that crashed Thursday near Ketchikan, Alaska, killing all six people aboard.

Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, had been piloting commercial floatplanes for more than 40 years, largely in British Columbia, Chelan, Alaska and the Seattle area. He was “an excellent pilot,” said Clyde Carlson, the founder of Renton-based Northwest Seaplanes, Lanzendorfer’s former employer.

Southeast Aviation, Lanzendorfer’s employer since 2015 and the owner of the plane he was flying at the time of the crash, said in a statement that it is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the cause of the crash.

“We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers and our dear friend and pilot aboard the aircraft,” the statement, issued Thursday, read.

The five passengers, identified by Alaska state troopers late Saturday, were Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock, Georgia; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois.

All five had been passengers on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, which left Seattle last Saturday en route to Alaska. After docking in Ketchikan on Thursday, the passengers booked an excursion through Southeast Aviation to see the Misty Fjords National Monument by floatplane. The monument, part of the Tongass National Forest, boasts deep glacier valleys, snow-capped peaks and pristine forest wilderness.

The plane took off around 10 a.m., according to flight-tracking database FlightAware. Its emergency beacon was activated about 11:20 a.m. Thursday when it crashed near the monument, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline later that afternoon. Coast Guard rescue swimmers lowered to the site confirmed there were no survivors.

However, poor weather and deteriorating visibility hampered early efforts to recover the bodies. Alaska State Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad made it to the crash site Saturday afternoon via a chartered Temsco helicopter.

Seattle-based Holland America Line said in a statement Thursday that the passengers booked the floatplane tour independently. It was “not sold by Holland America Line,” the company said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.” The Nieuw Amsterdam returned to Seattle on Saturday.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.