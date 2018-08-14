Share story

SPOKANE — Authorities say a pilot who was fighting a wildfire in Northeast Washington has survived a plane crash.

A post on the Northeast Washington Fire Information Facebook page says an aviation mishap occurred on the Horns Mountain fire at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The pilot was flying one of five FireBoss single-engine amphibious scooper air tankers assigned to the fire.

Aircraft owner Air Spray USA said in a statement that the aircraft experienced an unknown problem and that the pilot made a forced landing on a logging road. The company says an investigation is underway.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said on Twitter that the pilot is OK and receiving medical attention.

The fire. which started Saturday. is burning near the U.S.-Canadian border. It was sparked by lightning and has burned more than 1 square mile.

