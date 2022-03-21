The family of Manuel Ellis has reached a tentative $4 million settlement agreement with Pierce County in a lawsuit that accused deputies of standing by as Tacoma police officers fatally restrained Ellis, who repeatedly screamed he could not breathe.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Pierce County Council before being finalized, according to James Bible, a Seattle lawyer who represents Ellis’ family said Monday.

Ellis died of oxygen deprivation in March 2020 after a succession of Tacoma police officers and one Pierce County deputy held him down. The county medical examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide.

Ellis’ family continues to pursue a lawsuit against the City of Tacoma, which the family served with a $30 million tort claim. Officers from several law enforcement agencies were present during Ellis’ final minutes.

Pierce County was named in the lawsuit because one of its deputies helped restrain Ellis and another failed to intervene when he saw Ellis in medical distress under the officers’ weight.

Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, confirmed the tentative settlement for $4,000,010 on Monday.

“This is going to be before the county council (Tuesday), and they can approve it or not approve.”

Faber said he expects the council to discuss the settlement at its 3 p.m. meeting, possibly in executive session outside of public view.

Three Tacoma police officers have been charged with felonies, including murder and manslaughter, in connection with Ellis’ death. All three remain employed by Tacoma on paid leave more than two years after Ellis’ death.