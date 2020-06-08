The Pierce County prosecuting attorney has given Attorney General Bob Ferguson the power to review the death of Manuel Ellis — a Black man killed by Tacoma police while being restrained in March — at the same time as her office reviews the case.

Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett gave Ferguson’s office “concurrent jurisdiction” in the case, while also inviting Ferguson and the Washington State Patrol to attend a briefing where the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner will present their findings.

Gov. Jay Inslee last week pledged an independent state review of Ellis’ death. Inslee said the State Patrol and Ferguson’s office would review the case after the county sheriff and Robnett’s office had completed their investigation.

But Robnett criticized that decision, saying the state authorities should immediately be given concurrent jurisdiction.

“In the interests of justice, the Attorney General’s review should begin now. There is simply no reason to wait,” Robnett said in a statement Monday. “There is significant public interest in this case in Tacoma and Pierce County, across the state and beyond. The Ellis family wants answers now. They said they want State review. To delay the Washington State Patrol review and delay Attorney General review is not in the interests of justice.”

Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said they understand Robnett’s position but that they disagree with the process.

“Our decision was not based on any mistrust of her or her office. We did the same thing in a case in Pasco several years ago,” Lee wrote in an email. “We know there is well-meaning intent behind this proposal, it could be interpreted as a process that lacks the strict and unequivocal independence of review that this situation deserves.”

State law allows both the governor and the county prosecutor to grant the attorney general concurrent jurisdiction in an investigation.

Ellis died after being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police on March 3. In a video shot by a bystander that became public last week, Ellis can be seen falling on his back, struggling with officers on top of him. “Oh my God, stop hitting him, just arrest him,” the woman filming the video yells.

The medical examiner has ruled the case a homicide, concluding that Ellis died from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. The medical examiner’s report also listed methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as factors in his death.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards last week directed the city manager to fire the four officers involved and called for them to be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law.”

Robnett said she has also invited Woodards to attend the investigative briefing and that the mayor will attend.