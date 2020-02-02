Search and rescue personnel scoured the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park on Friday and Saturday for a missing Orting, Pierce County, man described as an experienced camper and hiker. The man, Mark Miller, was found dead Saturday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller, 61, should have returned home from a weekend camping trip on Sunday, Jan. 26, according posts on social media.

His vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station, according to Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller set out for a camping trip on Jan. 24, and wasn’t seen or heard from after his departure, according to posts on social media.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department activated their search and rescue teams Friday, according to Troyer.

On Saturday, the teams used dogs to search the area.