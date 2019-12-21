A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash early Saturday morning while rushing to help deputies who were being attacked by a domestic-violence suspect, the sheriff’s department wrote in a tweet.

“In great sadness we report that Deputy Cooper Dyson was killed in a collision while on duty, as he rushed to aid fellow deputies who were being assaulted by a domestic violence suspect,” the department’s tweet said.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a child had been attacked in a home on 113th Street South in Parkland, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told KOMO. Shortly after two deputies arrived, they radioed for help, saying the suspect was attacking them and they needed backup, Troyer said.

At 3:10 a.m., a caller to 911 reported that a sheriff’s vehicle had crashed into a commercial building in the 1300 block of 112th Street East. Deputies responded and found Dyson had died at the scene, according to KOMO.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the other deputies were injured in the attack.

Dyson was 25 and had been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department since 2018, the department said in a tweet. He was married with a 2-year-old child and his wife is pregnant with their second child, the tweet said.