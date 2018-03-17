Authorities say the shooting occurred after a woman called 911 to say the man, her friend, was having a mental breakdown in the middle of the road.

A man armed with a knife and having a mental breakdown was fatally shot by a deputy late Friday after ignoring commands and getting inside a patrol car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 28-year-old Spanaway man has not been identified.

The incident started about 9:30 p.m. in the Elk Plain area, between Spanaway and Graham, when a woman called 911 to report that her friend was having a mental breakdown.

Dispatchers heard screams and the woman yelling “Stop it!” and “Let go of me now!,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

The woman told dispatchers her friend had a knife and was heading east on 252nd Street East.

As deputies headed to the scene, another person called 911 to report that a man had tried to get into his vehicle.

The troubled man tried to get into at least two cars before deputies arrived, Troyer said.

Moments later, the deputy reported shots had been fired.

“The suspect had reportedly refused multiple commands from the deputy at gunpoint, then entered the deputy’s patrol vehicle, at which point the deputy fired at the suspect,” Troyer said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.