Pier 58, the structure supporting Waterfront Park between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel, partially collapsed Sunday afternoon, roughly a month after officials discovered that it had moved several inches away from the land.

Last month, officials decided to accelerate the removal of the pier, which was slated for removal in 2022 as part of the redesign of the Seattle waterfront. Work on its removal began this weekend.

Several people fell into the water, according to the Seattle Police Department, but all have been rescued. The Seattle Fire Department has reported that two construction workers were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg confirmed that the two patients admitted to the hospital did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Removing the pier requires pulling out the timber piles that support it, along with the park’s timber and concrete deck. The emergency removal has been estimated to cost $4.3 million and last through early 2021.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



