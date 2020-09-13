Pier 58, the structure supporting Waterfront Park between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel, partially collapsed Sunday afternoon, roughly a month after officials discovered that it had moved several inches away from the land.

Several people fell into the water, according to the Seattle Police Department, but all have been rescued. The Seattle Fire Department has reported that two construction workers were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg confirmed that the two patients admitted to the hospital did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Five people were on the pier at the time of the collapse. No other injuries were reported.

Last month, officials decided to accelerate the removal of the pier, which was slated for removal in 2022 as part of the redesign of the Seattle waterfront. Work on its emergency removal began this weekend.

Police had blocked off the sidewalk along the west side of Alaskan Way, between the Great Wheel and aquarium, as well as one lane of traffic.

The city’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects hired Orion Marine Contractors, a company based in Texas with an office in Tacoma, to perform the work, estimated to cost $4.3 million and last through early 2021.

Plans to rebuild the pier include a new lawn and trees, as well as features to improve salmon habitat. Removing the pier requires pulling out the timber piles that support it, along with the park’s timber and concrete deck.

The city has said that impacts of the removal to nearby businesses and the public are expected to be minimal because most of the removal work will be conducted by barge to the west of the structure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



