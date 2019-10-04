Volunteers from City Fruit and Friends of Piper’s Orchard collected apples at Piper’s Orchard in Seattle’s Carkeek Park on Friday. The fruit will be used at the 13th annual Festival of Fruit, to be held in the orchard, Saturday. The event will include apple-juice pressing, tastings, tree pruning and planting demonstrations, children’s activities and live music. More information: https://parkways.seattle.gov/2019/09/17/13th-annual-festival-of-fruit