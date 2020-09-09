By
Seattle Times photo production
Most Read Local Stories
- Wildfire smoke blows into Seattle area; fires burn east and west of mountains
- After Seattle closes Gas Works Park, mostly maskless worshippers take to street for protest and praise VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Large fire in Eastern Washington forces evacuation notice
- Orca Tahlequah is a mother again VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.