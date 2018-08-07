Local News Photos: Washington state’s 2018 primary election Originally published August 7, 2018 at 8:04 pmUpdated August 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm Photos: Washington state’s 2018 primary electionBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Hundreds of lanterns float on Green Lake in From Hiroshima to Hope Seattle’s Central District celebrates Umoja Festival Blue Angels roar above Seattle Related Stories Saving the orcas: meetings, meetings and more meetings Washington state primary election: GOP’s McMorris Rodgers, Herrera Beutler face tight races in November Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Saving the orcas: meetings, meetings and more meetings August 7, 2018 Washington state primary election: GOP’s McMorris Rodgers, Herrera Beutler face tight races in November August 7, 2018 In 8th District, Dino Rossi advances; Kim Schrier, Jason Rittereiser lead Democrats August 7, 2018 King County Automated Fingerprint Identification System levy passing in first-day returns August 7, 2018 More Photo Galleries Hundreds of lanterns float on Green Lake in From Hiroshima to Hope Seattle’s Central District celebrates Umoja Festival Blue Angels roar above Seattle Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryU.S. Senate: Democrat Maria Cantwell to face Republican Susan Hutchison Previous StoryOne dead in head-on crash on Highway 18 involving wrong-way SUV
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.