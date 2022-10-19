Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Local Stories
- Grocery chain merger would affect majority of Seattle-area households
- All eastbound I-90 lanes reopen between Mercer Island, Bellevue
- Everett woman killed in Stevens Pass road rage shooting
- Seattle-area weather: Temps cool off but smoke sticks around
- Time to kill the Highway 99 tunnel tolls and save Seattle’s waterfront
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.