photographed by Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Local Stories
- Part of Pier 58 collapses on Seattle waterfront, injuring 2, after removal work begins
- Wildfire news updates, September 13: What to know today about the destructive fires in Washington state and on the West Coast
- Wildfire smoke to linger as hopes for wind and rain dissipate Monday
- MAP: Washington state wildfires at a glance
- Weather expected to push some smoke out of Seattle, but mental health takes a hit in the haze
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.