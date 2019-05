The Seattle Police Department used Police Week, a national observance recognizing the work of police officers across the nation, to honor local officers killed in the line of duty. Among those remembered at a May 15, 2009, ceremony were Officer Nicholas Davis, killed Dec. 18, 1984, at age 39; Detective Antonio Terry, killed June 4, 1994, at age 35; and Officer Timothy Brenton, killed Oct. 31, 2009, at age 39.