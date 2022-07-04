Most Read Local Stories
- CDC recommends 6 WA counties should wear masks again
- Institutionalizing her son was the only option, a mother thought. Now she’s fighting to bring him home VIEW
- Housing boom around University Village: Will it be a real Seattle neighborhood? VIEW
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal floats national women's strike in response to Supreme Court abortion decision
- July 4 fireworks: Where to see professional displays, and what to know about reporting illegal use
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.