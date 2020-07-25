By , and
Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com;
Alan Berner
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Stay away.' 'Biggest petri dish in the world.' The view from Canada, of us, isn't so nice.
- Inslee tightens restrictions on bars, restaurants, weddings as Washington COVID cases rise
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 24: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Get ready for 'roller coaster' of Seattle weather in the coming week
- Judge rules Seattle media companies must hand over unpublished protest images to police
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.