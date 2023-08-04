Traffic in Seattle takes on a whole new meaning, if you’re a recreational boater heading from the saltwater marinas of Shilshole Bay and beyond to the freshwater of Lake Washington during Seafair weekend. Both the large and small locks of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, or Ballard Locks, were busy Friday morning, with some vessels waiting over an hour to be allowed entrance. Extra crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were put on the lock walls Friday to accommodate the expected vessel traffic.

Seafair weekend includes hydroplane racing, log-boom parties and an airshow including the Blue Angels, all enjoyable from the water.

The Ballard Locks and the Ship Canal were built over 100 years ago and are the busiest locking system in the country. Run by the Army Corps of Engineers, it’s accessible to the public and there are no fees for visitors spending the day or boaters passing through. It is a major tourist attraction in Seattle, also featuring a salmon fish ladder and the Carl S. English Jr. Botanical Gardens.