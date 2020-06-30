Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Local Stories
- Shooting at Seattle's CHOP protest site kills 16-year-old boy, leaves 14-year-old seriously injured
- Sacha Baron Cohen, in character, seems to have performed a racist song at a right-wing Olympia rally
- Coronavirus daily news updates, June 29: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- After a full month of protests, demonstrators bring march to Seattle mayor's neighborhood VIEW
- New data shows how Seattle residents spent their stimulus checks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.