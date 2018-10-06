Local News Photos: Protesters rally against Kavanaugh confirmation vote in downtown Seattle Originally published October 6, 2018 at 3:33 pmUpdated October 6, 2018 at 3:42 pm Photos: Protesters rally against Kavanaugh confirmation vote in downtown SeattleBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Ballard rail engineer adds this vintage caboose to his collection Rachel the Pig pulls her weight at Pike Place Market Seattle protesters march against Kavanaugh nomination Related Stories Roger Robinson, who tackled August Wilson roles, dies at 78 Tropical storm likely to form, roll toward US Gulf coast Share story By Rebekah Welch Related Stories Roger Robinson, who tackled August Wilson roles, dies at 78 October 6, 2018 Tropical storm likely to form, roll toward US Gulf coast October 6, 2018 Irish measure’s goal is to put health warnings on alcohol October 6, 2018 Anti-Kavanaugh protesters rally in downtown Seattle October 6, 2018 More Photo Galleries Ballard rail engineer adds this vintage caboose to his collection Rachel the Pig pulls her weight at Pike Place Market Seattle protesters march against Kavanaugh nomination Rebekah Welch: rwelch@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.