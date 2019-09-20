Local News Photos from Seattle area’s Global Climate Strike marches Originally published September 20, 2019 at 10:23 amUpdated September 20, 2019 at 5:05 pm Photos from Seattle area’s Global Climate Strike marchesBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Ruling the roost Tour de Pier Seattle raises $150,000 for cancer research Queen’s Deli in White Center nurtured the Khmer community Related Stories Strauss, Wills clash over homelessness sweeps in District 6 Seattle City Council debate Former Bellevue CEO sentenced to seven years for H-1B visa fraud Share story By Steve Ringman The Seattle Times Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.