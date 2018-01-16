Local News Photos: Former Washington governor, King County executive John Spellman Originally published January 16, 2018 at 1:35 pm Photos: Former Washington governor, King County executive John SpellmanBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, thousands gather and march through Seattle Seattle Wedding Show: Big event to get ready for the big day Fireworks kick off 2018 in Seattle Related Stories Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park Tukwila man accused of killing cousin, stuffing remains in suitcase Share story By Courtney Riffkin Related Stories Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park January 16, 2018 Tukwila man accused of killing cousin, stuffing remains in suitcase January 16, 2018 ‘War zone’: Flu patients flooding California hospitals January 16, 2018 Activist Maru Mora-Villalpando says ICE using deportation threat as ‘intimidation tactic’ January 16, 2018 More Photo Galleries On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, thousands gather and march through Seattle Seattle Wedding Show: Big event to get ready for the big day Fireworks kick off 2018 in Seattle Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryTukwila man accused of killing cousin, stuffing remains in suitcase Previous Story‘War zone’: Flu patients flooding California hospitals
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.