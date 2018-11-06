Local News Photos: Election Day 2018 Originally published November 6, 2018 at 8:46 amUpdated November 6, 2018 at 9:25 am Photos: Election Day 2018Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Drumming, dancing, judo bring Japanese culture to life in Seattle Seattle and beyond go blue in tribute to Paul Allen A peeping penguin at Woodland Park Zoo Related Stories Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump Live election 2018 updates: Massive turnout as voters determine balance of power in Congress Photos from around Seattle and the nation as election day unfolds in 2018. Share story By Colin DiltzSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump November 6, 2018 Live election 2018 updates: Massive turnout as voters determine balance of power in Congress November 6, 2018 Fox News Personalities Embrace Trump at His Final Rally Before the Election November 6, 2018 Will millennials care enough to vote, or ‘go play softball or something’? November 6, 2018 More Photo Galleries Drumming, dancing, judo bring Japanese culture to life in Seattle Seattle and beyond go blue in tribute to Paul Allen A peeping penguin at Woodland Park Zoo Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.