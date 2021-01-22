By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Protesters march through downtown Seattle, arrests made for property damage
- Amazon, Virginia Mason to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Bellevue School District expands in-person learning — and takes teachers union to court VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 21: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- How a delayed software launch hindered Washington state's vaccine rollout VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.