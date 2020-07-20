Local News Photos: Black Lives Matter mural takes shape in West Seattle Originally published July 20, 2020 at 2:38 pmUpdated July 20, 2020 at 2:39 pm Photos: Black Lives Matter mural takes shape in West SeattleBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Woodland Park Zoo reopens at 25% capacity Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Related Stories 71-year-old man drowns in Snohomish County lake Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’ Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer 71-year-old man drowns in Snohomish County lake July 20, 2020 Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’ July 20, 2020 He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls July 20, 2020 Virginia unemployment agency getting outside PR help July 20, 2020 Photos: Woodland Park Zoo reopens at 25% capacity Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.